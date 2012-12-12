Dec 11 Home builder Lennar Corp lined up
$1.7 billion from state-run China Development Bank for two San
Fransisco-based housing projects, the Wall Street Journal
reported citing people familiar the deal.
Officials of both the companies are trying to close the deal
by year-end to qualify for a tax exemption, the Journal said.
The loan will be used as capital to kick-start the Treasure
Island and Hunters Point Shipyard housing projects in San
Francisco, the Wall Street Journal reported.
According to the paper, officials from the Miami-based
Lennar, including the head of its San Francisco office Kofi
Bonner, traveled to China last week and reached a deal on
Friday.
The journal also said that a Chinese contractor was expected
to be involved in the project, and the state-run China Railway
Construction Corp Ltd was the front-runner to fill
that role.
Lennar was not available for comment.