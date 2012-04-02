* Lanci to head EMEA region for Lenovo from April 2
By Tarmo Virki
April 2 Former Acer Chief Executive
Gianfranco Lanci was appointed on Monday as chief of Lenovo's
operations in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and said
he aims to break into the top three in the region by next year.
Lanci said in a statement he sees the rise of tablet
computers and other gadgets such as thin Ultrabooks, creating
many new opportunities for Lenovo.
"EMEA is a strategically critical market for us," Lanci
said, adding that the company would focus on keeping its
position in enterprise sales, while significantly expanding
consumer and smaller business sales in the region.
Lenovo, the fastest growing PC vendor among the top five in
the region, had an 8.2 percent market share in the fourth
quarter last year, tracking Hewlett-Packard, Acer, Asus
and Dell, according to Gartner.
"Lenovo needs to strengthen its consumer brand in order to
overtake Dell and Asus in EMEA," said Thomas Evans, analyst at
Canalys.
"Lanci taking the helm of the EMEA organisation is a smart
move. He brings a wealth of experience and has strong
relationships with the sales channel in the region," he said.
Lanci left Acer abruptly at the end of March last year after
a disagreement with other board members over the strategy needed
to counter the runaway success of the tablet market, which has
cannibalised Acer's profits.
He joined Lenovo as a consultant late last year, a move Acer
has filed a lawsuit against, saying it breached a non-compete
clause in an agreement covering his departure from the company
in 2011.