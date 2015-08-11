BRIEF-Jenoptik affirms guidance after Q1 results
May 11 Jenoptik AG * Q1 EBIT 11 million eur * Q1 order intake 221.3 million eur * Affirms guidance * Sticks with 2018 targets Further company coverage:
HONG KONG Aug 11 Bonds from Lenovo Group Ltd , the world's biggest personal computer maker by sales, traded down on Tuesday after China devalued the yuan following a string of weak economic data.
Lenovo bonds due 2020, considered a market benchmark, fell half a point to 101/101.5 points in late morning trade. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
May 11 Jenoptik AG * Q1 EBIT 11 million eur * Q1 order intake 221.3 million eur * Affirms guidance * Sticks with 2018 targets Further company coverage:
MADRID, May 11 Spanish telecoms group Telefonica on Thursday posted a 4.8 percent rise in first-quarter core profit thanks to a recovering Brazilian real which more than offset a weaker performance in Spain and Germany.