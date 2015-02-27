Feb 27 Lenovo Group Ltd said it will offer users of its PCs pre-installed with "Superfish" software a free 6-month subscription to McAfee LiveSafe service to remove security concerns.

The Chinese computer and smartphone maker's announcement comes a week after the U.S. government advised Lenovo customers to remove "Superfish", saying it makes users vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Lenovo on Friday said it will henceforth "significantly reduce preloaded applications" on its PCs, and that current users of McAfee LiveSafe will get a six-month extension on their subscription. (lnv.gy/1wuG6Rj) (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)