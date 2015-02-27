(Adds Lenovo quote, details)
Feb 27 China's Lenovo Group Ltd on
Friday said it will offer free subscriptions to Intel Corp
security software to customers who bought laptops that
were shipped with a program known as "Superfish," which made PCs
vulnerable to cyberattacks.
Lenovo, the world's biggest personal computer maker, last
week advised customers to uninstall the Superfish program.
Security experts and the U.S. Department of Homeland
Security recommended the program be removed because it made
users vulnerable to what are known as SSL spoofing techniques
that can enable remote attackers to read encrypted web traffic,
steal credentials and perform other attacks.
Lenovo announced the offer to provide six-month
subscriptions to Intel's McAfee LiveSafe on Friday as it also
disclosed plans to "significantly" reduce the amount of software
that it ships with new computers.
Pre-loaded programs will include Microsoft Corp's
Windows operating system, security products, Lenovo applications
and programs "required" to make unique hardware such as 3D
cameras work well, Lenovo said.
"This should eliminate what our industry calls 'adware' and
'bloatware,'" the Lenovo statement said.
Adi Pinhas, chief executive of Palo Alto, California-based
Superfish, said in a statement last week that his company's
software helps users achieve more relevant search results based
on images of products viewed.
He said the vulnerability was "inadvertently" introduced by
Israel-based Komodia, which built the application that Lenovo
advised customers to uninstall.
Komodia declined comment.
