METALS-Copper drops as China data looms, inventories rise
SYDNEY, May 8 Copper retreated in early Asian trade, with high inventories weighing on prices in both London and Shanghai markets ahead of key Chinese trade data on Monday.
BOSTON, March 2 Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen's office said on Monday it has launched an investigation into Lenovo Group Ltd's sales of laptops preloaded with Superfish software, which the U.S. government last month warned made users vulnerable to cyberattacks.
The office said that Jepsen last week sent letters to Lenovo, the world's biggest personal computer maker, and privately held software maker Superfish asking them to provide information, including contracts and emails that discuss their partnership.
Representatives for the two companies could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Chris Reese)
SYDNEY, May 8 Copper retreated in early Asian trade, with high inventories weighing on prices in both London and Shanghai markets ahead of key Chinese trade data on Monday.
May 7 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc is nearing a deal to acquire Tribune Media Co for close to $4 billion after prevailing in an auction for one of the largest U.S. television station operators, according to people familiar with the matter.