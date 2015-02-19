(Corrects paragraph 4 following official correction from
company, which says that shipments began in September, not
October.)
By Paul Carsten
BEIJING Feb 19 China's Lenovo Group Ltd
, the world's largest PC maker, said on Thursday it
will no longer pre-install software that cybersecurity experts
said was malicious and made devices vulnerable to hacking.
Lenovo had come under fire from security researchers who
said earlier on Thursday the company pre-installed a virus-like
software from a company called Superfish on consumer laptops
that hijacked web connections and allowed them to be spied upon.
Users reported as early as last June that a programme, also
called Superfish, was 'adware', or software that automatically
displays adverts.
Superfish will no longer be pre-installed and has been
disabled on all products in the market since January, when
Lenovo also stopped pre-installing the software, said a Lenovo
spokesman in an email to Reuters on Thursday. Superfish was
included on some consumer notebooks shipped between September
and December, he said.
"We have thoroughly investigated this technology and do not
find any evidence to substantiate security concerns," the
spokesman said. Superfish "does not profile nor monitor user
behavior. It does not record user information. It does not know
who the user is. Users are not tracked nor re-targeted... The
relationship with Superfish is not financially significant."
Robert Graham, CEO of U.S.-based security research firm
Errata Security, said Superfish was malicious software that
hijacks and throws open encrypted connections, paving the way
for hackers to also commandeer these connections and eavesdrop,
in what is known as a man-in-the-middle attack.
"This hurts (Lenovo's) reputation," Graham told Reuters. "It
demonstrates the deep flaw that the company neither knows nor
cares what it bundles on their laptops."
Graham and other experts said Lenovo was negligent, and that
computers could still be vulnerable even after uninstalling
Superfish. The software throws open encryptions by giving itself
authority to take over connections and declare them as trusted
and secure, even when they are not.
"The way the Superfish functionality appears to work means
that they must be intercepting traffic in order to insert the
ads," said Eric Rand, a researcher at Brown Hat Security. "This
amounts to a wiretap."
Concerns about cybersecurity have dogged Chinese firms,
including telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Ltd
over ties to China's government and smartphone maker
Xiaomi Inc over data privacy.
Lenovo commanded one-fifth of the global PC market in the
third quarter of 2014, according to data research firm IDC.
(Editing by Miral Fahmy and Vincent Baby)