HONG KONG Jan 30 Lenovo Group Ltd, on
track to become the world's top maker of personal computers,
reported a record quarterly profit, up 33.5 percent from a year
earlier, as it gained more share in the PC market and made
inroads in the smartphone business.
The ThinkPad maker, also China's No. 2 smartphone vendor,
said on Wednesday net profit in its October-December third
quarter had risen to $204.9 million, above the average estimate
of $178.4 million in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 11
analysts.
Lenovo has rapidly gained market share in the PC sector on
the back of acquisitions over the past few years. The company
trails Hewlett Packard Co by a slim margin in PC
shipments, according to technology research group IDC.
As PC demand growth slows, Lenovo has been diversifying into
the mobile device sector to tap robust demand for smartphones
and tablets, particularly at home in China, the world's biggest
market for mobile phones and personal computers.
