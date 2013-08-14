Aug 15 Lenovo Group Ltd, the world's
largest PC maker, booked a forecast-beating 23 percent jump in
April-June net profit to deliver its second-best quarterly
earnings, as its push into smartphones and tablets begins to
bear fruit.
With the traditional PC sector on the decline, Lenovo has
accelerated its foray into mobile devices, rapidly rising to
become the No. 2 smartphone vendor in China, the world's largest
smartphone market. It is also expanding into other emerging
economies and has said it will start selling phones in the
United States, perhaps this year.
Lenovo, which toppled Hewlett-Packard Co in PC
rankings this year, posted a net profit of $174 million in the
quarter ended June, beating a consensus estimate of $166.0
million.
It overtook ZTE Corp as the world's
No. 4 smartphone maker in April-June with market share of 4.7
percent, behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Apple Inc
and LG Electronics Inc, according to
research firm IDC.
As sales of its LePhones and tablet PCs gain traction,
margins are expected to improve and revenue from its mobile
Internet and digital home (MIDH) unit is set to rise to 25
percent in its fiscal year ended March 2015 from 16 percent in
the year ended March 2013, analysts have said.
Overall quarterly revenue for the ThinkPad maker rose 9.7
percent to $8.8 billion.
Its gross profit margin for the quarter was up 0.5
percentage points from 13.1 percent a year earlier, it said in a
statement on the Hong Kong stock exchange.
Lenovo quickly gained market share in PCs on the back of a
string of acquisitions and speculation is rife that it will do
the same to expand further in smartphones and tablets. It has
been mentioned as a possible partner for HTC Corp and
as potentially interested in BlackBerry Ltd, which is
exploring a sale of itself.