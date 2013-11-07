BEIJING Nov 6 China's Lenovo Group Ltd
, the world's number one manufacturer of PCs, said net
profit jumped 36 percent in its fiscal second quarter, beating
estimates as it continues to chase growth through acquisitions.
Lenovo, with a 17.3 percent share of worldwide PC shipments
according to research firm IDC, reported net profit of $219.7
million for the July-September period and said it remains
confident the Chinese economy is recovering.
Marking more than three straight years of double-digit
quarterly profit growth, Lenovo's second-quarter net profit
compared with $162 million a year earlier, and a $199.12 million
consensus forecast on Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate.
Lenovo has been aggressively pushing into smartphones and
servers as it seeks alternative channels of income to the
shrinking PC market, which contracted 7.6 percent in the quarter
ending September according to IDC data.