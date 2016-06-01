A logo is pictured at Google's European Engineering Center in Zurich April16, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

HONG KONG Google Inc (GOOGL.O) is seeking to raise between $218 million and $221 million by selling shares in Chinese personal computer maker Lenovo (0992.HK), according to a deal term sheet seen by IFR on Wednesday.

Google is offering 371 million Lenovo shares in the range of HK$4.56 to HK$4.62 per share, a discount of up to 4 percent to the last traded price, the terms showed.

Morgan Stanley (MS.N) is sole bookrunner.

Representatives of Google and Lenovo were not available for immediate comment.

