Facebook to reimburse some advertisers after discovering bug
Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it would refund some advertisers after finding a bug that wrongly attributed video carousel ad clicks as clicks to the advertisers' websites.
HONG KONG Google Inc (GOOGL.O) is seeking to raise between $218 million and $221 million by selling shares in Chinese personal computer maker Lenovo (0992.HK), according to a deal term sheet seen by IFR on Wednesday.
Google is offering 371 million Lenovo shares in the range of HK$4.56 to HK$4.62 per share, a discount of up to 4 percent to the last traded price, the terms showed.
Morgan Stanley (MS.N) is sole bookrunner.
Representatives of Google and Lenovo were not available for immediate comment.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau at IFR; Writing by Denny Thomas; Editing by David Goodman and David Evans)
Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it would refund some advertisers after finding a bug that wrongly attributed video carousel ad clicks as clicks to the advertisers' websites.
Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.