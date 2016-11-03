BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
HONG KONG Nov 3 China's Lenovo Group Ltd , the world's largest personal computer (PC) manufacturer by shipments, on Thursday said it returned to profit in its second fiscal quarter, beating analyst estimates, helped by the disposal of assets.
Net profit reached $157 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, from its worst-ever quarterly loss of $714 million in the same period a year earlier when Lenovo booked one-off costs to restructure and integrate the mobile business of Motorola.
The result compared with a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of $131 million drawn from the estimates of 14 analysts.
Revenue fell 8 percent to $11.2 billion, versus the $11.02 billion analyst estimate.
For the first half, net profit was $330 million, versus a loss of $609 million a year earlier, while revenue fell 7 percent to $21.3 billion. (Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.