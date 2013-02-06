HONG KONG Feb 6 Lenovo Group Ltd, the world's No.2 PC brand, will be included as a constituent stock in Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index from March 4, the index manager said on Wednesday.

Lenovo takes the place of Aluminum Corp of China Ltd (Chalco), which will be removed, the Hang Seng Indexes Company said in a statement. The changes were part of the index manager's quarterly review.

