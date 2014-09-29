* Valuation lower than previously announced $2.3 bln
* CEO says x86 servers offer margins greater than PC's 4 pct
* Lenovo to challenge HP, Dell
(Adds CEO quotes, context)
By Gerry Shih
BEIJING, Sept 29 Lenovo Group Ltd will
close its acquisition of International Business Machines Corp's
(IBM) x86 server division on Oct 1 for $2.1 billion,
giving the Chinese tech firm the firepower to win business
clients from U.S. rivals.
The closing purchase price is lower than the $2.3 billion
announced in January because of a change in the valuation of
inventory and deferred revenue liability, Lenovo said. Roughly
$1.8 billion will be paid in cash and the remainder in stock.
The purchase is Lenovo's latest since overtaking
Hewlett-Packard Co (HP) as the world's top personal
computer (PC) maker last year, in its quest to diversify away
from a steadily shrinking PC market. Earlier this year, Lenovo
also said it would pay $2.9 billion for Google Inc's
Motorola smartphone unit.
In an interview, Lenovo Chief Executive Yang Yuanqing said
the IBM deal opened a new "growth engine" for his company. He
said he expected the x86 unit to bring in $5 billion in its
first year and deliver margins higher than the 4 percent of
Lenovo's PC business.
"In the large and medium enterprise space we can now fully
leverage IBM technology to compete with brands like HP and
Dell," Yang said by telephone. "We can combine this good
technology with Lenovo's efficient operations."
IBM's x86 server business has trailed those of HP and Dell
Inc in market share. But Yang said Lenovo has expertise
competing in markets with razor-thin margins, gained during its
journey to becoming the world's largest PC maker.
Lenovo currently sells a line of low-end servers under the
ThinkServer brand, but the company pursued IBM's x86 portfolio
because its higher-end machines can perform more complex
analytics and database-related functions.
The x86 server team will continue to be led by former IBM
executive Adalio Sanchez, who will report to Gerry Smith,
president of Lenovo's enterprise business group, Lenovo said in
a statement announcing the deal's impending closure.
Some observers expected the deal would take longer to close
because of uncertainty about how U.S. regulators might respond
to a Chinese company buying a server business during a time of
cyber-security tensions between the United States and China.
Lenovo previously bought its consumer PC laptop business
from IBM in 2005.
In recent years, IBM has been undergoing a strategic shift
away from hardware, focusing instead on higher-margin cloud and
big data products.
(Editing by Christopher Cushing)