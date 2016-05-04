A man uses his laptop next to Lenovo's logos during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BEIJING Lenovo Group Ltd, the world's largest personal computer maker, plans to invest $500 million in a technology start-up fund, the Beijing-based company said on Wednesday.

The fund Lenovo Capital, which will be funded and managed by Lenovo Group, is looking to invest in sectors including artificial intelligence, robot and cloud computing, said the company's senior vice president He Zhiqiang at an event in Beijing.

Lenovo has invested $100 million in more than 30 companies in areas including mobile games, security and smart home devices, according to the company's website.

