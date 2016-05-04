Facebook to reimburse some advertisers after discovering bug
Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it would refund some advertisers after finding a bug that wrongly attributed video carousel ad clicks as clicks to the advertisers' websites.
BEIJING Lenovo Group Ltd, the world's largest personal computer maker, plans to invest $500 million in a technology start-up fund, the Beijing-based company said on Wednesday.
The fund Lenovo Capital, which will be funded and managed by Lenovo Group, is looking to invest in sectors including artificial intelligence, robot and cloud computing, said the company's senior vice president He Zhiqiang at an event in Beijing.
Lenovo has invested $100 million in more than 30 companies in areas including mobile games, security and smart home devices, according to the company's website.
Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.