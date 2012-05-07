SHANGHAI May 7 Lenovo Group Ltd, the
world's No.2 PC maker by sales, said on Monday that it will
invest about 5 billion yuan ($793 million) over the next five
years in an integrated mobile devices facility in China to meet
rising global demand for smartphones and tablet computers.
The Lenovo (Wuhan) Industrial Base, located in the city of
Wuhan in central Hubei province, will carry out research and
development, production and sales of mobile devices such as the
company's LePhone smartphones and LePad tablet computers for
China and global markets.
The facility is scheduled to begin operations in October
2013, Lenovo said in an emailed statement.
Lenovo, one of China's best-known consumer brands, has been
attempting to make inroads into the booming mobile devices
market, where it competes with Apple Inc, Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and ZTE Corp.
Lenovo said sales from the industrial base were projected to
reach 10 billion yuan by 2014, and to rise to 50 billion yuan
within the next five years.
In the fiscal third quarter ended December, Lenovo shipped
400,000 tablets globally and 6.5 million handsets, including
smartphones, executives said on March 3. Lenovo is the No.2
tablet brand in China behind Apple.
Lenovo's sales of mobile internet and other digital consumer
devices rose 159 percent year on year to $565 million in the
quarter, largely from mobile handset sales in China.
($1 = 6.3062 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Chris Lewis)