Nov 26 A federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected Motorola Mobility LLC's attempt to hold several Asian suppliers liable under U.S. antitrust law for fixing prices of mobile phone displays sold to its foreign units.

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, in an opinion by Circuit Judge Richard Posner, said Motorola Mobility, a unit of Lenovo Group Ltd, could not invoke U.S. antitrust laws because the immediate victims of the price fixing were foreign subsidiaries.

"Motorola's foreign subsidiaries were injured in foreign commerce - in dealings with other foreign companies," Posner wrote for a three-judge panel. "To give Motorola rights to take the place of its foreign companies and sue on their behalf under U.S. antitrust law would be an unjustified interference with the right of foreign nations to regulate their own economies."

Defendants included AU Optronics Corp, Chunghwa Picture Tubes Ltd, HannStar Display Corp, LG Display Co, Samsung Electronics Co, Samsung SDI Co, Panasonic Corp's Sanyo unit, Sharp Corp and Toshiba Corp. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)