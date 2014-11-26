(Adds Justice Department comment, paragraph 18)
By Jonathan Stempel
Nov 26 A federal appeals court rejected Motorola
Mobility LLC's bid to sue several Asian suppliers under U.S.
antitrust law for fixing prices of mobile phone displays sold to
its foreign units.
Wednesday's decision by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals in Chicago may lessen protections against inflated
prices for U.S. consumers who buy cellphones, computers and
other products whose components are made outside the country.
Circuit Judge Richard Posner said Motorola could not invoke
U.S. antitrust law because the "immediate victims" had been
non-U.S. subsidiaries that had bought most of the liquid crystal
display screens that carried inflated prices.
While Motorola, a unit of China's Lenovo Group Ltd
, claimed it paid the defendants more than $5 billion
during a conspiracy that ran from 1996 to 2006, only 1 percent
of the components were shipped to the United States.
"Motorola's foreign subsidiaries were injured in foreign
commerce - in dealings with other foreign companies," Posner
wrote for a three-judge panel.
"To give Motorola rights to take the place of its foreign
companies and sue on their behalf under U.S. antitrust law would
be an unjustified interference with the right of foreign nations
to regulate their own economies," he added.
The defendants include AU Optronics Corp, Chunghwa
Picture Tubes Ltd, HannStar Display Corp, LG
Display Co, Samsung Electronics Co,
Samsung SDI Co, Panasonic Corp's Sanyo
unit, Sharp Corp and Toshiba Corp.
Some LCD makers have pleaded guilty to U.S. criminal
price-fixing charges. Wednesday's decision limits the scope of
Motorola's separate, civil lawsuit, which also alleged
violations of state antitrust and consumer protection laws.
The civil case had also drawn concern from the court that
Motorola was trying to obtain U.S. antitrust protections even as
it shifted tax burdens to other countries.
Motorola, which is based in Chicago, denied that accusation,
saying it repatriated foreign profits and paid U.S. taxes.
UNFRIENDED
"The court's opinion basically says that Motorola can't have
it both ways," said Robert Wick, a partner at Covington &
Burling who represents Samsung Electronics and argued the
defendants' case before the 7th Circuit on Nov. 13. "Motorola
can't be a foreign company for purposes of manufacturing phones,
but a U.S. company when it comes to asserting antitrust claims."
Motorola spokesman Will Moss said: "We disagree with the
decision, and are considering our options."
Posner said Motorola and its customers were only "indirect"
purchasers of the LCD screens, and that Motorola's claims were
barred under a 1982 law limiting antitrust claims against
non-U.S. companies to conduct directly linked to domestic
commerce.
Of the screens shipped to non-U.S. factories, 42 percent
were used in products sold in the United States, and 57 percent
in products sold elsewhere.
The U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission
had submitted a brief urging that U.S. antitrust law did cover
the price-fixing conspiracy.
But Posner said the government stopped short of saying
Motorola deserved antitrust damages, and merely sought assurance
that U.S. efforts to obtain criminal and civil sanctions against
foreign companies for antitrust violations would not be impeded.
"Motorola has lost its best friend," Posner said, referring
to the government.
A Justice Department spokesman said the government is
pleased the court recognized the "propriety" of its efforts to
protect U.S. consumers from non-U.S. price-fixing cartels.
Lenovo bought Motorola Mobility for $2.91 billion in October
from Google Inc, which had purchased the company two
years earlier.
The case is Motorola Mobility LLC v. AU Optronics Corp, et
al, 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 14-8003.
