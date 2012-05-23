HONG KONG May 23 Lenovo Group Ltd,
the world's No.2 PC maker by sales, reported a 59 percent rise
in fourth-quarter net profit, meeting analyst expectations as
strong demand in emerging markets such as China offset weakness
in Europe.
Lenovo, which ranks just behind Hewlett Packard Co
in PC sales, posted a net profit of $472.99 million for the
fiscal year ended March, it said on Wednesday, versus a
consensus forecast of $472.2 million from a poll of 29 analysts
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The PC maker recorded a net profit of $273.236 million a
year earlier, it said in a statement posted on the Hong Kong
stock exchange.
That meant Lenovo, which has diversified into smartphones,
tablet PCs and smart TVs, earned $66.8 million for the fourth
quarter, versus a consensus forecast of $66 million, based on
Reuters' calculation using unaudited nine-month financial data.
The Beijing-headquartered PC maker has been grabbing market
share over the past year through acquisitions in Europe and
Japan, but Europe's economic doldrums and a shortage of hard
disks has dampened its outlook.
Since the beginning of this year, Lenovo shares have climbed
about 30 percent compared with the Hang Seng Index's 1.6
percent gain.