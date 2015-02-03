BRIEF-Rai Way Q1 net profit up 29.0 pct at EUR 13.8 mln
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 53.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 52.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
BEIJING Feb 3 Lenovo Group Ltd, the world's leading PC maker, said on Tuesday its third quarter revenue rose 31 percent to $14.1 bln as its smartphone business continued to expand.
The company said net profit was $253 million, down from $265 million a year prior.
Beijing-based Lenovo completed two multi-billion dollar acquisitions in recent months - leading phone brand Motorola and IBM's low-end server unit - to expand its business beyond the declining PC market. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Paul Tait)
* NetEnt obtains license as supplier in British Columbia, Canada