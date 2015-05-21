BEIJING May 21 Lenovo Group Ltd, the world's leading PC maker, said on Thursday its annual net profit rose one percent to $829 million, below analysts expectations, after completing two major acquisitions.

Analysts had forecast a net profit of $857 million.

Revenue during the 2014/15 financial year to March 31 also rose 20 percent to $46.3 billion. In the fourth-quarter, revenue rose 21 percent to $11.3 billion, slightly lower than expectations of $11.98 billion, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate.

In October, the Beijing-based firm closed its $2.1 billion acquisition of IBM's low-end server unit and also its $2.9 billion purchase of Motorola. It has also been expanding into enterprise computing and consumer smartphones in anticipation of a long-term decline in PC sales. (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Miral Fahmy)