BEIJING May 21 Chinese personal computer and
smartphone maker Lenovo Group Ltd on Wednesday met
analyst estimates by reporting a 28.7 percent rise in full-year
net profit, as poor growth in China was propped up by sales in
other markets.
Net profit reached $817.2 million for the year ending March,
in line with the $819.7 million SmartEstimate of 34 analysts
according to Thomson Reuters Eikon. SmartEstimates give greater
weighting to estimates of the more accurate analysts.
Revenue rose 14.3 percent to $38.7 billion. Most of the
growth came from outside China, still Lenovo's biggest market
but one where revenue only grew 1.3 percent.
Shares of Lenovo ended morning trade 1.9 percent higher
ahead of the results, versus a 0.1 percent decline in the
benchmark index.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Christopher Cushing)