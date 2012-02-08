* Q3 results up XX pct to hit record

* Weak Europe demand, Thai floods damp performance

* Lenovo shares XXX, lagging/outperforming market

By Lee Chyen Yee and Huang Yuntao

HONG KONG, Feb 9 MILESTONES: quarters that exceeded $100 mln

Q2 ended Sept 11: 143.92

Q1 ended June 11: 108.8

Q1 ended June 08: 110.49

Q4 ended Mar 08: 140.42

Q3 ended Dec 07: 171.75

Q2 ended Sept 07: 105.26 Lenovo Group Ltd, the world's No.2 PC maker, posted a XX percent rise in third-quarter net profit, beating/meeting/missing expectations, with sales growth slowing for a third straight quarter because of weak global PC demand and a shortage of components.

Lenovo, which last year edged out Dell Inc to rank behind market leader Hewlett Packard Co in PC sales, will need to strategise to grab more market share in the fast-growing tablet PC and smartphones sector as traditional PCs and laptops have become commoditised.

The Beijing-based, Hong Kong-listed company reported a net profit of $ XX million for the three months ended December, up from (a revised) $99.65 million a year earlier.

That compared with a consensus forecast of $130.2 million from a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Lenovo has been growing strongly in recent years, propelled by expanding sales in China and acquisitions in mature markets, although weak demand in crisis-striken Europe and hard disk drive supply disruptions stemming from flooding in Thailand last year may crimp growth.

The company has been diversifying into smartphones and tablet PCs with its LePhone and LePad devices, although market share still lags that of major players such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

It has also launched an online application store called LeGarden and showcased its first smart TV running Google Inc's Android operating system "Ice Cream Sandwich" in a bid to boost its brand in the sector.

EUROPE, THAILAND IN FOCUS

Lenovo said its profit margin in the third quarter was XX percent, up/down from XX from a quarter/year earlier.

In November, Lenovo said it aimed to maintain its profit margin in coming quarters even though floods in Thailand have disrupted hard disk drive supplies.

Lenovo, which has become one of the best known brands from China since the company, formerly known as Legend, was co-founded by ex-charman Liu Chuanzi, plans to restructure itself to focus better on its key markets.

In January, it said that from April 2, Lenovo will divide its business into four regions -- China, Asia Pacific/Latin America, North America and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), rather than mature markets, emerging markets and China.

In the quarter ended December 2011, Lenovo's shares were down 2.1 percent versus the Hang Seng Index's 4.8 percent rise.