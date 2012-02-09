* Q3 results up 54 pct, though growth slowed
* Gross profit margin down from a quarter earlier due to
component shortage
* Europe crisis, hard disk drive shortage are key challenges
for PC sector
By Lee Chyen Yee and Huang Yuntao
HONG KONG, Feb 9 China's Lenovo Group Ltd
posted third quarter net profit that beat forecasts,
though growth slowed for a third straight quarter, with the
world's No.2 PC maker highlighting the Europe crisis and a hard
disk drive shortage as key challenges for the global PC sector.
Analysts said Lenovo, which last year edged out Dell Inc
to rank behind market leader Hewlett Packard Co
in PC sales, would need to increase market share in the
fast-growing tablet PC and smartphone sector as traditional PCs
and laptops have become commoditised.
The company has been diversifying into smartphones
and tablet PCs with its LePhone and LePad devices, although
market share still lags that of major players such as Apple Inc
and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
"Although challenges to worldwide PC demand remain, such as
the pace of global economic recovery and the on-going debt
crisis in Western Europe, and even a hard disk drive supply
shortage and cost increase, Lenovo remains optimistic that its
growth momentum will continue," it said in a statement.
The Beijing-based, Hong Kong-listed company reported a net
profit of $153.46 million for the three months ended December,
up 54 percent from $99.65 million a year earlier. That
compared with a consensus forecast of $130.2 million from a poll
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Lenovo has been growing strongly in recent years, propelled
by expanding sales in China and acquisitions in mature markets,
although weak demand in crisis-striken Europe and hard disk
drive supply disruptions stemming from flooding in Thailand last
year may continue to crimp growth.
It has also launched an online application store called
LeGarden and showcased its first smart TV running Google Inc's
Android operating system "Ice Cream Sandwich" in a bid
to boost its brand in the sector.
EUROPE, THAILAND IN FOCUS
Lenovo said its profit margin in the third quarter was 11.4
percent, up 0.2 percentage points from a year earlier, though it
fell from a quarter earlier due to the impact of hard disk drive
supply shortage, which caused cost increases, it said.
In November, a senior Lenovo executive said it aimed to
maintain margins in coming quarters even though floods in
Thailand have disrupted supply chains for hard disk drives.
Lenovo, formerly known as Legend, has become one of China's
best known brands. It plans to restructure to improve its focus
on key markets.
In January, Lenovo said its business will be divided into
four regions from April 2 -- China, Asia-Pacific/Latin America,
North America and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), from
its existing mature markets, emerging markets and China
divisions.
The results came before Thursday's market opened.
Lenovo shares retreated 2.1 percent in the reporting
quarter, versus a 4.8 percent gain on the Hang Seng Index
. In 2012 to date, its stock is up a fifth.