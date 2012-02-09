* Q3 results up 54 pct on acquisitions, emerging markets
* Gross profit margin down earlier due to component shortage
* Europe crisis, hard drive shortage key challenges for PCs
* Lenovo shares hit highest level since May 2008
(Adds share rise, comments from CEO, details)
By Lee Chyen Yee and Huang Yuntao
HONG KONG, Feb 9 China's Lenovo Group Ltd
beat market forecasts on Thursday with its
third-quarter net profit thanks to its fast expanding market
share.
Lenovo's shares rose sharply to their highest level in more
than three and a half years after it reported its results. The
shares rose as much as 4.8 percent to hit an intraday high of
HK$6.55, the highest level since May 2008.
Lenovo's financial results over the past few quarters have
been strong, mainly propelled by an increase in global market
share following the acquisition of Germany's Medion and a joint
venture deal with Japan's NEC Corp, and strong sales
from emerging markets such as China.
"The overall PC growth is not that exciting, but why we like
Lenovo is really, purely based on its ability to gain market
share," said Jonathan Ng, an analyst with CIMB Research in
Singapore, who has an outperform rating for the company.
Lenovo's performance in China was also a strong point,
analysts said.
"Lenovo's performance in China is quite a major factor on
why it beat the consensus in the third quarter. It continued to
gain market share and its margins there are also the highest
compared to the performance in other emerging markets," said
Jenny Shih, an analyst with Daiwa CapitalMarkets in Taipei.
China constituted 42 percent of Lenovo's total sales. Its
market share in China rose 3.1 percentage points year on year
to 35 percent during the reporting quarter, the company said.
"It is also doing pretty well in certain mature markets. The
United States for example, has gained market share as some
commercial PC users switched to Lenovo given concerns over HP's
management and strategy," Shih said.
The Beijing-based, Hong Kong-listed company reported a net
profit of $153.46 million for the three months ended December,
up 54 percent from $99.65 million a year earlier and
outpacing the $130.2 million in a poll by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S. Third-quarter revenue rose 44 percent from a year
earlier to $8.37 billion.
Analysts said Lenovo, which last year edged out Dell Inc
to rank behind market leader Hewlett Packard Co
in PC sales, needs to increase market share in the fast-growing
tablet and smartphone sectors as traditional PCs and laptops
have become commoditised.
The company has been diversifying into smartphones
and tablets with its LePhone and LePad devices, although market
share still lags that of major players such as Apple Inc
, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Chinese
companies Huawei Technologies and ZTE Corp
.
In the last fiscal quarter, Lenovo shipped 400,000 tablets
globally and 6.5 million handsets, including smartphones,
executives said on Thursday. Lenovo is now the No.2 tablet
provider in China, ranking behind Apple.
"For tablets, there isn't a big contender out there to
compete with Apple (globally)," CIMB's Ng said. "If you look at
China, Lenovo's brand name is pretty strong."
Lenovo has also launched an online application store called
LeGarden and showcased its first smart TV running Google Inc's
Android operating system "Ice Cream Sandwich" in a bid
to boost its brand in the sector.
The company said it would launch its smart TV in April, but
said the TVs would be sold only in China at the beginning
because the company needs to line up content providers and
carriers before expanding sales globally.
Despite its moves into other sectors, PCs will remain the
company's main business.
"We will continue to focus on traditional PCs," CEO and
chairman Yang Yuanqing told a teleconference on Thursday. "We
want to win in this market until we become the leader. I believe
traditional PCs will continue to be our core business."
EUROPE, THAILAND IN FOCUS
Lenovo said its profit margin in the third quarter was 11.4
percent, up 0.2 percentage points from a year earlier, though it
fell from a quarter earlier due to the shortage of hard drives,
which increased costs, it said.
"Although challenges to worldwide PC demand remain, such as
the pace of global economic recovery and the ongoing debt crisis
in Western Europe, and even a hard disk drive supply shortage
and cost increases, Lenovo remains optimistic that its growth
momentum will continue," the company said in a statement.
In November, a senior Lenovo executive said the company aims
to maintain margins in coming quarters even though floods in
Thailand have disrupted supply chains for hard drives.
Lenovo, formerly known as Legend, has become one of China's
best known brands. It plans to restructure to improve its focus
on key markets.
In January, Lenovo said its business will be divided into
four regions starting April 2. The regions will be China,
Asia-Pacific/Latin America, North America and EMEA (Europe,
Middle East and Africa). It currently is organized as mature
markets, emerging markets and China.
(Additional reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis
and Matt Driskill)