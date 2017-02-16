By Sijia Jiang
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Feb 16 Lenovo Group Ltd,
the world's largest personal computer (PC) maker, on Thursday
posted a 67 percent slide in third-quarter net profit, lagging
analyst estimates, as supply constraints and a weak
macroeconomic environment weighed.
Profit fell to $98 million over the three months through
December, from $300 million in the same period a year earlier.
That compared with the $159.53 million average of 14 analyst
estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll.
Revenue fell 6 percent to $12.2 billion.
Component supply constraints across the industries in which
Lenovo operates impacted performance, in addition to a
challenging macro environment and global markets, the company
said in a filing.
(Reporting by Sijia Jiang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)