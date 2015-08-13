BRIEF-Telecom Italia denies reports on sale of stake in broadcasting group Presidera
* denies press reports regarding Vivendi's commitments to the European Commission's Directorate General for Competition
BEIJING Aug 13 Lenovo Group Ltd chairman and chief executive Yang Yuanqing defended the company's $2.91 billion acquisition of handset brand Motorola on Thursday, saying the unit will help it become a global smartphone player despite a steep fall in shipment volumes.
"I still believe this acquisition was the right decision," he told Reuters in an interview Thursday after Lenovo announced quarterly revenue below expectations.
Yang said a restructuring effort to streamline Motorola and Lenovo's legacy smartphone division will take two to three quarters, while the company will prioritise global sales over the Chinese market, which has proved "definitely challenging." (Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Richard Pullin)
May 10 A West Virginia journalist was arrested and jailed after following U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price down a hallway in the state's capitol building and peppering him with questions about healthcare policy, the reporter said.