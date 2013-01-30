BRIEF-FUTURE ELECTRONICS AND MAXIM INTEGRATED SIGN DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT
* FUTURE ELECTRONICS AND MAXIM INTEGRATED SIGN DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT
HONG KONG Jan 30 Lenovo Group Ltd, China's No.2 smartphone vendor, said on Wednesday its third-quarter smartphone sales in the country grew significantly from a year earlier, while its global tablet PC sales rose 77 percent during the same period.
The figures were delivered at a presentation by CFO Wong Wai Ming ahead of a media teleconference following the announcement of its third quarter results.
LONDON, June 1 Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage is a "person of interest" in the U.S. investigation into possible collusion between Russia and Donald Trump's presidential campaign, the Guardian reported on Thursday citing unidentified sources.