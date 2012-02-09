HONG KONG Feb 9 Shares of Lenovo Group Ltd rose sharply to its highest in more than 3-1/2 years after the world's No.2 PC maker reported forecast-beating results in the third quarter.

Shares rose as much as 3.04 percent to hit an intraday high of HK$6.44, the highest level since May 2008.

The Beijing-based, Hong Kong-listed company reported a net profit of $153.46 million for the three months ended December, up 54 percent from $99.65 million a year earlier and outpacing the $130.2 million in a poll by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Ken Wills)