Deutsche Telekom CEO says U.S. M&A regulations look good under Trump
COLOGNE, Germany, May 31 Deutsche Telekom is optimistic about the regulatory environment in the United States under the Trump administration.
HONG KONG May 23 Shares in Chinese personal computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd jumped more than 4 percent after it reported a forecast-beating 90 percent rise in quarterly profit, its fastest in seven quarters.
The stock rose as much as 4.3 percent in afternoon trade to HK$7.49 after it posted net profit of $126.9 million in the quarter ended in March, up from $66.8 million a year earlier, based on Reuters calculations using full-year and nine-month financial data. (Reporting By Christina Lo and Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
COLOGNE, Germany, May 31 Deutsche Telekom is optimistic about the regulatory environment in the United States under the Trump administration.
* Says it will issue 30 million new share at T$6.51 per share through private placement