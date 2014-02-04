HONG KONG Feb 4 Shares in Lenovo Group Ltd
fell as much as 15 percent on Tuesday after a weekend
media report said the Chinese personal computer maker was in
talks with Japan's Sony Corp about a possible joint
venture to buy Sony's loss-making Vaio PC business overseas.
Lenovo shares were down 12.5 percent at HK$8.80 by 0205 GMT,
adding to last Thursday's 8.2 percent fall.
Japanese electronics and media giant Sony Corp called the
report inaccurate but acknowledged it was looking at various
possibilities for Vaio.
Lenovo could not be reached for an immediate comment.
Last week, Lenovo announced the acquisition Google Inc's
Motorola Mobility handset unit for $2.91 billion,
striking its second overseas purchase in a week.
(Reporting by Clement Tan and Denny Thomas; Editing by Paul
Tait)