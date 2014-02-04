A visitor takes a look at Sony's Vaio laptops at its showroom in Tokyo November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

HONG KONG Lenovo Group Ltd (0992.HK) declined to comment on a weekend media report that the Chinese personal computer maker was in talks with Japan's Sony Corp (6758.T) about a possible joint venture to buy Sony's loss-making Vaio PC business overseas.

"We do not comment on market rumour or speculation," Angela Lee, director of global corporate communications at Lenovo, wrote in an emailed response to Reuters on Tuesday.

Lenovo shares earlier tumbled as much as 15.7 percent to HK$8.48 on the media report and broker downgrades after last week's announcement that Lenovo would buy Google Inc's (GOOG.O) Motorola handset division for $2.9 billion.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Denny Thomas; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)