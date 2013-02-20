Africans never hung up on Nokia's old 'brick'
LAGOS For Europeans, Nokia's revamped 'brick' is a throwback to a simpler, more innocent age, when phones were for speaking and reading on the train meant buying a newspaper.
HONG KONG Lenovo Group said Yahoo! co-founder Jerry Yang is to join its board as an observer, as the world's No. 2 maker of PCs expands its mobile business to tap global demand for smartphones and tablets.
Yang, who co-founded Yahoo! in April 1995 and served as chief executive from June 2007 to January 2009, will not be able to vote or have any of the other rights of a director, Lenovo said on Wednesday.
The Hong Kong-listed company will pay Yang $61,875 per year and offer equity rights with a value of $135,000 in return for attending board meetings and providing views.
Yang, 44, resigned from Yahoo's board last year when he also stepped down from the boards of Alibaba Group Holding and Yahoo! Japan.
Lenovo, the second-biggest smartphone vendor in China, is stepping up its expansion in the business.
In its October-to-December third quarter, Lenovo shipped 9.4 million phones, including 9 million smartphones, mainly in China where its smartphone business was profitable for the first time.
(Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Dan Lalor)
LAGOS For Europeans, Nokia's revamped 'brick' is a throwback to a simpler, more innocent age, when phones were for speaking and reading on the train meant buying a newspaper.
WASHINGTON A midnight tweet by Donald Trump unleashed a wave of sometimes mocking speculation by Internet users wondering what the U.S. president meant by writing "covfefe" in an apparently unfinished Twitter post that lingered online for hours.