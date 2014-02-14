BRIEF-Rheinmetall wins major contract from US automaker
* Automotive arm of the Düsseldorf-based Rheinmetall group has won a contract with a lifetime volume of over 90 million euros ($96.44 million) for a new generation of divert-air valves
Feb 14 Lenta Ltd : * - indicative price range for the offering has been set at between
USD 9.50 and USD 11.50 per gdr * - implies a market capitalisation of between USD 4.09 billion and
USD 4.95 billion * Source text
* Isuzu Motors serves co notice of intention to nominate Etsuo Yamamoto as executive director candidate