* To open fewer hypermarkets in 2017, more supermarkets
* Capex seen falling 26 pct in 2017
* Private consumption still sluggish
* Core profit margin slips to 10.4 pct in 2016
(Adds 2017 store and capex guidance, longer-term targets, share
price)
MOSCOW, Feb 16 Russian food retailer Lenta
will focus on opening more supermarkets this year and
fewer hypermarkets as it expects consumer demand to remain
weak.
Despite signs of a recovery in the Russian economy due to a
rise in oil prices, private consumption - the biggest driver -
has yet to pick up.
Hypermarkets tend to be worse hit than supermarkets when
consumers cut back and Lenta said on Thursday that it was
cheaper to invest in supermarkets as they are mostly housed in
rented properties.
It said it plans to open about 50 supermarkets, up from 17
last year, expanding into new regions starting with Novosibirsk
in Siberia.
It will also open around 30 hypermarkets - its core store
format - this year, down from 51 in 2016. Eleven of those 51
were via the acquisition of Kesko's Russian food
retail business.
"We see an opportunity for supermarkets to gain a
substantially bigger share of the market as customers become
more demanding," Lenta said in a presentation to investors in
London on Thursday, which was published on its website. "Our
value for money supermarket is well positioned to capture this
growth."
Capital expenditures will decline 26 percent to around 40
billion roubles ($696 million), the company said in a statement,
after reporting a 6 percent fall in second-half net profit to
6.9 billion roubles.
While the company has been investing in new stores, it has
had to cut product prices to attract customers and it said its
2016 core profit margin slipped to 10.4 percent from 11.1
percent.
At least one top shareholder, U.S. private equity fund TPG,
is considering reducing its stake in the company, sources told
Reuters this week.
Lenta said it sees no signs that consumer budgets will
improve in the short term.
"Continued deterioration in consumers' purchasing power
combined with increasing price sensitivity and promo orientation
is putting additional pressure on retailers," Lenta's Chief
Executive Jan Dunning said.
"Our outlook for the short-to-medium term remains quite
cautious," he said in the statement.
Longer term, the retailer aims to double its selling space
by the end of 2020, and said it sees good opportunities for both
its retail formats.
Shares in Lenta fell 3.2 percent on Thursday to $7.38.
($1 = 57.4780 roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jason Neely and Susan
Fenton)