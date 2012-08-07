VIENNA Aug 7 Austrian cellulose fibres group Lenzing AG is actively eyeing acquisitions and expects business conditions to improve next year, Chief Executive Peter Untersperger told a newspaper.

The group is looking for a third cellulose plant, he was quoted as saying in an interview published on Tuesday by the WirtschaftsBlatt paper, and the more cellulose prices rise, the more interesting any takeover would be.

The group has 750 million euros ($930 million) in liquidity and has no concrete plans for a bond issue, he said, although it was watching the market and had seen borrowing conditions improve in the last three to four months.

He said business was doing well and Lenzing was running plants at full capacity, in China as well.

"As far as conditions go I see 2013 being better than 2012. I cannot say whether results will be better because 2012 will not be that bad at all, even if not another record year. The margins we had last year were really extraordinary, but we have always said that," he added.

($1 = 0.8056 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)