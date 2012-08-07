VIENNA Aug 7 Austrian cellulose fibres group
Lenzing AG is actively eyeing acquisitions and expects
business conditions to improve next year, Chief Executive Peter
Untersperger told a newspaper.
The group is looking for a third cellulose plant, he was
quoted as saying in an interview published on Tuesday by the
WirtschaftsBlatt paper, and the more cellulose prices rise, the
more interesting any takeover would be.
The group has 750 million euros ($930 million) in liquidity
and has no concrete plans for a bond issue, he said, although it
was watching the market and had seen borrowing conditions
improve in the last three to four months.
He said business was doing well and Lenzing was running
plants at full capacity, in China as well.
"As far as conditions go I see 2013 being better than 2012.
I cannot say whether results will be better because 2012 will
not be that bad at all, even if not another record year. The
margins we had last year were really extraordinary, but we have
always said that," he added.
($1 = 0.8056 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)