VIENNA, April 15 Speciality fibre maker Lenzing sold its German subsidiary Dolan, Kelheim and a 91-percent stake in European Carbon Fiber GmbH to WHEB Partners' Growth Fund 2 and Jan Verdenhalven, the Austrian group said on Wednesday.

Lenzing is pushing ahead with a cost-cutting programme.

"The sale comprises part of Lenzing's strategy to focus on its core business of man-made cellulose fibers," Lenzing Chief Financial Officer Thomas Riegler said in a statement.

Both sides agreed to keep purchase price confidential. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)