BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 5.42 bln won
* Says it signed 5.42 billion won contract with HEPTAGON MICRO OPTICS PTE LTD
VIENNA, April 15 Speciality fibre maker Lenzing sold its German subsidiary Dolan, Kelheim and a 91-percent stake in European Carbon Fiber GmbH to WHEB Partners' Growth Fund 2 and Jan Verdenhalven, the Austrian group said on Wednesday.
Lenzing is pushing ahead with a cost-cutting programme.
"The sale comprises part of Lenzing's strategy to focus on its core business of man-made cellulose fibers," Lenzing Chief Financial Officer Thomas Riegler said in a statement.
Both sides agreed to keep purchase price confidential. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Says it signed 5.42 billion won contract with HEPTAGON MICRO OPTICS PTE LTD
* Says it signs cooperation agreement with electrical equipment firm in Uzbekistan