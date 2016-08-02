VIENNA Aug 2 Fibre maker Lenzing will invest around 100 million euros ($111.93 million) to expand production at its Heiligenkreuz and Lenzing sites in Austria this and next year to increase capacity by 35,000 tonnes by 2018, it said on Tuesday.

The world's biggest maker of cellulose fibres is banking on its special man-made fabrics such as Modal and Tencel to increase its core profit by 10 percent annually.

It has said it would finance such investments with its own capital. ($1 = 0.8934 euros) (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens)