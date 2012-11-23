* Cartel office says takeover would create tampon monopoly
* Lenzing wants to buy 90 percent of Kelheim
* Lenzing says will appeal
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov 23 Germany's cartel
office has blocked the planned takeover of Kelheim Fibres by
Austrian cellulose fibre maker Lenzing, saying it
would produce a monopoly in tampon fibres.
Lenzing had wanted to buy 90 percent of Germany's Kelheim,
which is privately owned with more than 700 employees and
exports its specialty fibres to 44 countries worldwide.
"The takeover would create a market monopoly. Competition
would come to a halt not only in Germany but worldwide," cartel
office chief Andreas Mundt said on Friday.
Lenzing said it would appeal against the decision, saying
the vast majority of relevant competitors were in Asia and the
10 million-euro German market was too small to be regulated.
Lenzing shares were up 0.3 percent to 63.6 euros by 1442
GMT, underperforming a 0.8 percent-higher ATX, the
Austrian benchmark index.
