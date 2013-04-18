BRIEF-Pro REIT says property revenues increased 9.41 pct in Q4
* AFFO increased 12.94% to $2.10 million in q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
VIENNA, April 18 Austrian cellulose fibre maker Lenzing has agreed to sell its plastics business to an investment group led by a unit of Raiffeisen Zentralbank , it said late on Wednesday.
"For strategic reasons, Lenzing aims to increasingly focus on its core fibre business, which currently already accounts for 90 percent of consolidated sales," Chief Executive Peter Untersperger said in a statement.
Lenzing said the sale valued the unit at close to 8 times its 2012 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), or 90 million euros ($117 million) according to Reuters calculations.
It said it would maintain an interest in Lenzing Plastics through a 15 percent stake.
The remaining 85 percent are being sold to an Austrian consortium led by Invest AG, the investment company of RZB's Upper Austria unit.
Lenzing Plastics employs about 350 people and had 2012 sales of 109 million euros. ($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)
WASHINGTON, March 29 President Donald Trump's administration has informed Congress of its plan to restart the congressional review period for the sale of 19 Lockheed Martin F-16 aircraft to Bahrain, along with 23 engines and other related equipment, a congressional source said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, March 29 A looming push to overhaul the U.S. tax code could include the repeal of Obamacare taxes left intact by last week's collapse of the Republican healthcare bill, the Senate's top Republican on tax policy said on Wednesday.