VIENNA Aug 24 Cellulose textile maker Lenzing
reported on Wednesday a 54 percent rise in core
profit for the first half of the year to 195.1 million euros
($220.35 million) on largely steady production due to its
increased focus on special fibres.
Lenzing said it expected 2016 earnings to be substantially
above last year's.
Core profit - or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) - for the second quarter reached 103
million euros, in line with the average estimate in a Reuters
poll of analysts.
($1 = 0.8854 euros)
