VIENNA, March 22 Austrian cellulose fibres group Lenzing AG forecast flat core earnings in 2012 at best as margin pressure offsets higher sales.

It said on Thursday it expected a good 2012. "However, in terms of margins the current financial year will not be able to fully match the exceptional record year of 2011," it said.

Lenzing said fibre shipment volumes should be significantly higher in 2012 but it saw lower average prices versus 2011, which meant sales should rise to between 2.2 and 2.3 billion euros from a record 2.14 billion euros ($2.82 billion) in 2011.

It said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) should range between 400 million and 480 million euros versus 480 million in 2011, up 45 percent from 2010.

EBIT was also expected to stagnate at best depending on how prices and the global economy fare.

It proposed raising its 2011 dividend to 2.50 euros per share from 1.55. ($1 = 0.7582 euros)