By Georgina Prodhan
VIENNA, Aug 22 Austrian cellulose fibre maker
Lenzing slashed its full-year profit guidance on
Wednesday, as cotton inventories remained higher-than-expected
because of the weak global economy and the company felt the
effects of weaker demand from China.
Lenzing cut the top end of its pretax profit forecast by
more than 20 percent and said average selling prices for its
fibres, which are closely related to cotton prices, would fall
this quarter, sending its shares down almost 6 percent.
"Hopes of a market upturn as of the middle of the year have
not been fulfilled," Lenzing said in a statement.
Shares in Lenzing were down 5.6 percent to 72.27 euros at
1102 GMT, off a low of 72.06 euros and underperforming the
European chemicals index, which was down 1.3 percent.
Chief Executive Peter Untersperger said the company was
feeling the effects of weaker demand from China, by far the
world's biggest textiles market, which is suffering from weak
exports to the crisis-hit euro zone.
"We feel headwinds from China, no question," he told
journalists at a news conference.
Cotton inventories are at all-time highs and demand remains
sluggish due to the weak global economy.
However, prices have risen 20 percent since the start of
June, boosted by concerns about poor crops from India, the
world's second-largest cotton producer, where planting has been
hampered by weak monsoon rains.
Untersperger said he was confident that the low in cotton
prices had been passed, and said viscose prices, which fell
below cotton prices a year ago, were now trading at a premium of
15 percent.
Lenzing makes two-thirds of its textile fibre sales from
viscose. It also makes specialty fibres including Tencel, which
is popular for lightweight clothing and whose prices are less
volatile than those of viscose.
Lenzing said this quarter's average selling prices for its
fibres should fall to 1.95 to 2.00 euros ($2.43 to $2.50) per
kilogram from 2.03 euros in the first half.
It said it expected the global fibre industry to continue to
consolidate in the second half of the year, while the textile
pipeline was still well filled, meaning scope for reducing
inventories was limited.
Lenzing's first-half earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 22 percent to 194
million euros, as the company had predicted, while earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 29 percent to 141 million.
Sales slipped 1 percent to 1.06 billion euros.
Lenzing said it now expected 2012 sales of 2.1 billion to
2.15 billion euros, compared with its previous forecast of 2.2
to 2.3 billion euros.
EBITDA is now seen at 350 to 400 million euros, versus the
earlier forecast of 400 to 480 million euros, Lenzing said,
while EBIT is expected in a range of 240 to 290 million euros,
down from the 285 to 365 million euros previously forecast.
For this quarter, Lenzing said it expected EBITDA of 85-90
million euros, down from 100 million euros last quarter.
($1 = 0.8103 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields and
Helen Massy-Beresford)