* 2012 EBIT forecast cut to 240-290 mln eur from 285-365 mln

* H1 EBIT down 29 percent to 141 million euros

* Q2 EBIT 73.9 mln eur vs company expectation of 100 mln

* Shares down 5.6 pct (Adds CEO comments from press conference, shares, background)

By Georgina Prodhan

VIENNA, Aug 22 Austrian cellulose fibre maker Lenzing slashed its full-year profit guidance on Wednesday, as cotton inventories remained higher-than-expected because of the weak global economy and the company felt the effects of weaker demand from China.

Lenzing cut the top end of its pretax profit forecast by more than 20 percent and said average selling prices for its fibres, which are closely related to cotton prices, would fall this quarter, sending its shares down almost 6 percent.

"Hopes of a market upturn as of the middle of the year have not been fulfilled," Lenzing said in a statement.

Shares in Lenzing were down 5.6 percent to 72.27 euros at 1102 GMT, off a low of 72.06 euros and underperforming the European chemicals index, which was down 1.3 percent.

Chief Executive Peter Untersperger said the company was feeling the effects of weaker demand from China, by far the world's biggest textiles market, which is suffering from weak exports to the crisis-hit euro zone.

"We feel headwinds from China, no question," he told journalists at a news conference.

Cotton inventories are at all-time highs and demand remains sluggish due to the weak global economy.

However, prices have risen 20 percent since the start of June, boosted by concerns about poor crops from India, the world's second-largest cotton producer, where planting has been hampered by weak monsoon rains.

Untersperger said he was confident that the low in cotton prices had been passed, and said viscose prices, which fell below cotton prices a year ago, were now trading at a premium of 15 percent.

Lenzing makes two-thirds of its textile fibre sales from viscose. It also makes specialty fibres including Tencel, which is popular for lightweight clothing and whose prices are less volatile than those of viscose.

Lenzing said this quarter's average selling prices for its fibres should fall to 1.95 to 2.00 euros ($2.43 to $2.50) per kilogram from 2.03 euros in the first half.

It said it expected the global fibre industry to continue to consolidate in the second half of the year, while the textile pipeline was still well filled, meaning scope for reducing inventories was limited.

Lenzing's first-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 22 percent to 194 million euros, as the company had predicted, while earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 29 percent to 141 million.

Sales slipped 1 percent to 1.06 billion euros.

Lenzing said it now expected 2012 sales of 2.1 billion to 2.15 billion euros, compared with its previous forecast of 2.2 to 2.3 billion euros.

EBITDA is now seen at 350 to 400 million euros, versus the earlier forecast of 400 to 480 million euros, Lenzing said, while EBIT is expected in a range of 240 to 290 million euros, down from the 285 to 365 million euros previously forecast.

For this quarter, Lenzing said it expected EBITDA of 85-90 million euros, down from 100 million euros last quarter.

($1 = 0.8103 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields and Helen Massy-Beresford)