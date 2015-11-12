VIENNA Nov 12 Austria's Lenzing upped
its full-year outlook and reported better-than-expected
third-quarter earnings on Thursday thanks to positive currency
effects and higher fibre prices, but warned that global economic
outlook remained volatile.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the three months
to end-September rose to 51.5 million euros from 37.1 million a
year ago at the world's biggest maker of cellulose fibre.
Analysts had forecast 47.3 million euros.
Lenzing said it expected a similar performance for
fourth-quarter earnings, and slightly strengthened its outlook.
"Positive currency effects, higher fiber selling prices and
a good cost position in the light of ongoing strong demand for
Lenzing products will enable a significant earnings improvement
for the year 2015 compared to the previous year," the company
said in a statement.
Yet Lenzing also pointed to falling prices of polyester and
cotton - an important industry benchmark - and said fiber
processing companies faced increasing difficulties to pass on
higher material costs.
"To some extent, this could lead to the substitution of
cellulosic fibers, especially by polyester in low-end
applications over the medium term," the company said, adding
that in China, the world's largest sales market for viscose
fibers, previously mothballed production facilities had started
operating again.
Lenzing's specialised fibres such as Tencel and Modal -
often mixed with cotton - are used in bed linen for clients like
furniture giant Ikea as well as clothes for international
fashion brands like Zara and in face wipes sold across Asia.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; editing by Francois Murphy)