VIENNA Nov 16 Austrian cellulose fibre maker Lenzing on Monday announced a new business strategy for coming years, including a target of increasing earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) by 10 percent annually.

"We will focus more intensively on the most attractive segments in the specialty fiber business," Chief Executive Stefan Doboczky said in a statement. "Lenzing will put value before volume in the future." (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by David Holmes)