MILAN Oct 20 Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo-Finmeccanica said on Thursday it would double its stake in Avio, ahead of the rocket engine specialist's upcoming Milan listing, in the first investment made by Leonardo following its radical reorganisation by Chief Executive Mauro Moretti.

The deal, valuing Avio at 160 million euros ($175 million), signals the state-controlled group's intention of expanding its activities in the space industry, considered strategic by the Italian government.

Leonardo will increase its share in Avio from 14 to 28 percent, paying 43 million euros.

"Through the development of the Avio business ... Leonardo will strengthen its positioning in the space sector, consolidating its role in the launchers segment, also for small satellites," said Moretti in a statement.

Thales Alenia Space, a joint venture between Thales and Leonardo is the prime contractor for the ExoMars 2016 mission which on Wednesday attempted to land the European probe vehicle Schiaparelli on Mars.

Private equity firm Cinven, the majority shareholder with a stake of over 80 percent since 2006, will exit Avio. The space group's management is due to keep a stake of around 5 percent.

The remaining 67 percent will be transferred to Space2, a special purpose acquisition company listed on the Milan bourse, with which Avio will merge, resulting in its listing.

Avio will also receive additional 66 million euros in cash to support its development plans.

The operation, and the subsequent listing of Avio, which posted 279 million euros in revenues last year, are expected by the first quarter of next year, said the statement.

Leonardo, assisted by BNP Paribas and Mediobanca in the deal, has been radically overhauling its structure and cutting its costs in the last two and a half years and has recently signalled its growing interest in the space sector.

It also holds a 33 percent share in Thales Alenia Space, a joint-venture with Thales, in which it wishes to grow given the rise in investments in the sector.

Doubling the stake in Avio will also allow the development of possible industrial collaborations with the Space Alliance, made up of Telespazio and Thales Alenia Space, Leonardo said in the statement. ($1 = 0.9123 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Giulia Segreti; Editing by Greg Mahlich)