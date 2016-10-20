(Add Space2 statement, comment by financial industry source)

By Francesca Landini and Giulia Segreti

MILAN Oct 20 Italy's Leonardo-Finmeccanica is set to tighten its grip on rocket propulsion specialist Avio as the aerospace and defence group looks to expand its business in the space industry, considered strategic by the government.

The deal, the first investment made by Leonardo following its reorganisation under Chief Executive Mauro Moretti, is a complex transaction that will buy out Avio's majority owner, private equity investor Cinven, before its listing.

The state-controlled group, assisted by BNP Paribas and Mediobanca in the deal, has been cutting costs in the last two and a half years to boost profitability and recently signalled its growing interest in the space business.

"Through the development of the Avio business ... Leonardo will strengthen its positioning in the space sector, consolidating its role in the launchers segment including small satellites," said Moretti in a statement.

Under the transaction Leonardo, some of Avio's managers and special purpose acquisition company Space2 will buy 85.7 percent of Avio.

They will pay a total of 137 million euros in a deal valuing Avio at around 160 million euros ($175.7 million), Space2 said in a statement.

The rocket engine maker will then be folded into Milan-listed Space2 through which it will get around 66 million euros in cash to develop its business and go public itself.

At the end of the day, Leonardo will own a 28 percent stake in Avio, doubling its current stake, the defence conglomerate said in a statement.

It will spend a total of 43 million euros to cover the stake purchase and inject fresh funds into Avio, a financial industry source said.

Alongside Leonardo other investors will be a group of Avio managers, with a stake of nearly 4 percent, and Space2 shareholders, a group of institutional investors that may include some of Space2's founders.

The operation, and subsequent listing of Avio, are expected to be completed by the first quarter of next year.

Leonardo, which is 32.4 percent owned by the state, also holds a 33 percent share in Thales Alenia Space, a joint-venture with French group Thales.

This joint-venture is the prime contractor for the ExoMars 2016 mission which on Wednesday attempted to land the European experimental probe Schiaparelli on Mars. ($1 = 0.9104 euros) (Editing by Greg Mahlich)