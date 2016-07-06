MILAN, July 6 Italian defence group Leonardo
Finmeccanica said on Wednesday it intended to press
ahead with overhauling the supply chain that produces parts for
the Boeing 787 programme.
The state-controlled group supplies major segments of the
787 fusillage for Boeing.
Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore said on Wednesday Boeing
had written a letter to Leonardo Finmeccanica complaining of the
quality of its production and delays in delivery.
A spokesman for the Italian company confirmed receipt of the
letter.
In a note emailed to Reuters, Leonardo Finmeccanica
acknowledged there had been problems in the past.
"A complete review of the supply chain has been carried out,
including the insourcing of the most valuable parts of the
production process," it said.
Boeing's high-tech 787 Dreamliner is facing slowing sales
and needs to sell dozens of planes to help recover investments.
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)