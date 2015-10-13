FRANKFURT/MILAN Oct 13 U.S.-based investment
bank Houlihan Lokey is close to buying Leonardo & Co,
the financial advisory arm of Italy's Banca Leonardo, for a
double-digit million euro amount, a source familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
The two parties have struck a preliminary agreement and
negotiations are in the final stretch, the source said, adding
that investment bank Jefferies had also been interested.
The source did not say when the deal would be finalised.
German business paper Handelsblatt had earlier reported that
a deal had been agreed in principle, with final details to be
hammered out by the end of the month.
Banca Leonardo and Houlihan Lokey both declined to comment.
Leonardo & Co consists of a holding company, controlled by
Banca Leonardo, and a network of branches in countries including
Belgium, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, with a focus on
corporate finance, M&A, debt and equity advisory.
Parent Banca Leonardo is a private investment bank, founded
in 1999. In 2006, it was acquired and recapitalised by a group
of European investors led by former Lazard and Mediobanca banker
Gerardo Bragiotti, who is currently Banca Leonardo's president.
Banca Leonardo's major shareholders include EXOR,
the holding company for Italy's Agnelli family.
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Huebner in Frankfurt
and Francesca Landini and Massimo Gaia in Milan; Writing by
Christoph Steitz; Editing by Georgina Prodhan and Hugh Lawson)