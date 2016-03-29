DAKAR, March 29 Sierra Leone's economy is
expected to grow by 4.3 percent this year because of a pick-up
in mining and other sectors following the end of the Ebola
epidemic, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday.
The world's worst recorded Ebola epidemic has battered
Sierra Leone's economy, which the IMF said contracted by 21
percent last year. Ebola has killed some 11,300 people in Sierra
Leone and its neighbours Guinea and Liberia since late 2013.
"The improvement (in Sierra Leone) reflects the pick-up in
economic activities following the end of Ebola and the
resumption of iron ore mining early this year," said John
Wakeman-Linn, a senior IMF official.
He said in a statement that inflation was stable at 8.5
percent last year but expected a slight acceleration in 2016
because of a depreciation of Sierra Leone's currency, the leone.
Wakeman-Linn said Sierra Leone's economy remained exposed to
shocks because of a slowdown in China, a major trading partner,
and its heavy reliance on iron ore exports and on donors.
The recovery will also be fragile due to fears of a
resurgence of Ebola, he added.
The World Health Organisation has said the virus no longer
poses a global risk, but all of the countries at the centre of
the outbreak have reported flare-ups after being declared to
have had no active transmissions.
After an initial declaration in November, Sierra Leone was
most recently declared free of the virus on March 17. That same
day Guinea reported an Ebola flare-up three months after being
declared to have no transmissions.
